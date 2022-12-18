NC committed for people’s aspirations, their welfare: Omar

JAMMU, Dec 17: Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today reiterated party’s commitment about public welfare and meet the aspirations of J&K people.

He was chairing an interactive session of office bearers of districts Jammu and Samba at party office in Jammu today.

The meeting was attended by parent body, YNC, Provincial, Zone, District, Block , SC, OBC, Women’s Wing functionaries.

Addressing the functionaries, Omar said the party has always cherished to strengthen the party and render sincere, selfless public service and power has never remained their goal but achieving welfare of the general people has been the long standing commitment of the party.

He said peace, progress and equitable development of all regions, sub-regions of J&K has remained the buzzword of political agenda of National Conference.

During the breadth of the interaction, the party functionaries gave a detailed account of the ongoing political activities in their respective segments to the vice president. The meeting was also marked by deliberations on organisational issues, prevailing political situation and the future course of action.

Exhorting the functionaries, Omar asked the functionaries to take the mission and vision of the party to every door step across Jammu province.

Those who spoke in the meeting include Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial president Jammu, senior leader Ajay Sadhotra, Ajaz Jan Provincial president YNC Jammu, Raghvir Singh Manhas District president Jammu Rural- A, Saudagar Chand Gupta District president Samba, Naresh Bittu District president Jammu Rural- B and Rajni Devi -BDC member.

Among others Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Khalid Najeev Sudharwardy, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Babu Rampaul, Jugal Mahajan, Vijay Lochan, Gagan Bhagat, Th. Yashvardhan Singh, Abdul Gani Teli, Bimla Luthra, Depinder Kour, Satwant Kour Dogra, Pardeep Bali, Vijay Laxmi Dutta, Ch Rehmat Ali, Ch Rahim Daad, Shamim Begum DDC member Dansal, Mohinder Singh, Dr. Ch Wali Daad, GH Malik were also present.