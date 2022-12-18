Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Ramban, no loss of life reported

Ramban, Dec 18: A portion of an under-construction tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Marog Ramban district has collapsed, while no loss of life was reported.

An official said that the portion of new tunnel-1 collapsed last evening.

He said the tunnel is part of four lane project of the highway and almost 2-3 meter portion has collapsed.

“The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials have reached to the spot. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident,” he said.