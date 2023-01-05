JMC, District Adm conduct Anti-encroachment drive from Jewel Chowk to Canal Head

Jammu Tawi, Janaury 04: On the directions of High Court of J&K and Ladakh in OWP no 298/2011 and under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Jammu Municipal Corporation along with District Administration conducted an Anti encroachment drive from Jewel Chowk to Canal Head as part of a bigger schedule to make the city more accessible and encroachment free.

The High Court had passed the directions while observing that the Encroachments over public property in general and over public lanes or public streets promote a public nuisance, constitute serious traffic hazards and jeopardize public safety, health and convenience. It was highlighted that the right to enjoy public property which belongs to the general public at large, belongs to every citizen and that such illegal constructions like signboards, hoardings, illegal constructions on public premises, public roads and public lanes cause hindrance and interruption in free flow and movement of traffic as also the smooth movement of the foot-walkers. Further the High court had observed that there was no fundamental or legal right to encroach upon a public lane or public street and raise construction of any kind thereon.

Acting on the specific directions, a team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu in collaboration with the enforcement staff of JMC removed encroachments from roads, lanes and pathways to ease movement of vehicles and help pedestrians in safely negotiating the busy stretch.

The said encroachments were causing congestion in the busy road stretch from Jewel Chowk to Canal Head and created hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians.

During the drive, JMC removed encroachments from the roadside and footpaths which included illegal projections and pedestals in order to make way for construction of wider, continuous and uniform footpaths that would help in safe movement of Divyangjans and general public.

Further, an appeal was made to all shopkeepers and citizens not to encroach upon main road, footpaths and pavements as the same causes inconvenience to the general public and pedestrians.