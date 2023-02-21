J&K Weightlifting Champ held

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 21: Jammu and Kashmir Weightlifting Association today organised J&K level Championship involving over 110 participants from different parts of the UT at Indoor Sports Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, here.

In the closing function, Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Baloria was chief guest, who along with former Deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh and Ashu Gupta, Joint Director Planning presented medals and certificates to the winners.

Among other prominent present were Harbhajan Singh, president and Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of the Association; Inderpal Singh, Ravi Singh, Anees Choudhary, Akash Virthy, Ganesh Pathania and Ajaj Choudhary.

“There was record participation in this event with a good number of young and promising women lifters excelling in the game. Weightlifting has gained a lot of interest among the youngsters in Jammu also,” informed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Association, Ravi Singh.