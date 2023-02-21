Blow for Australia! Warner ruled out of last 2 Tests vs India

NL Corresspondent

Australia suffered another big blow as experienced opener David Warner was ruled out of the last two Tests against India after injuring his elbow and suffering concussion in the second Test in Delhi.

Warner suffered a concussion when he was struck in the head by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj while batting on Day 1 of the Delhi Test.

Warner faced a bouncer barrage from Siraj and was hit twice – once on his arm and then on his helmet – needing medical assistance. He didn’t bat in the second innings as Matthew Renshaw took his place in the team as a concussion substitute.

“Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the test series,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series.”

Warner was also under fire for his poor showing with the bat in the first two Tests, as he managed just 26 runs from three innings.