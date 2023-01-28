J&K teams to leave for 71st Senior National Volleyball Championship

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory senior volleyball (men & women) teams are leaving tomorrow for competing in the 71st Senior National Volleyball Championship for men and women scheduled to be held at Guwahati from February 2 to 9, 2023.

The teams are accompanied by Akbar Ali, Veena Kumari, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ramiz Tariq, Mohd Tariq and Muneer Aalam as managers and coaches respectively.

MEN Team: Romi Bhagat (JKP), Shahid Majeed (Baramulla), Shabir Ahmad Tantry (Baramulla), Pankaj Sharma (Jammu), Amir Majeed Malik (JKP), Danish Bashir (Anantnag), Aaqib Rafiq (JKP), Feroz Ahmad (Badgum), Parvinder Singh (Doda), Syed Asgar (JKP), Ankit Chandail (Jammu) and Zahid Hussain (Poonch).

WOMEN Team: Meena Devi (Samba), Suriya Farooz (Badgum), Shayista Mohammad (Baramulla), Muskan Chodhary (Samba), Safa Manzoor (Baramulla), Ishima Verma (Samba), Lavanya Mahajan (Samba), Tankeera Majeed (Ganderbal), Tabeena Jan (Shopian), Khushi Sharma (Samba), Shruti Sharma (Poonch) and Shaheen Akhter (Poonch).

Prior to proceedings for nationals, the teams underwent a 15-day-long intensive Coaching Camp at District Police Line Jammu under the supervision of Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, J&K Sports Council and Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Sports Complex.

On the occasion President of Volleyball Association of J&K, Sidharth Daluja in presence of other office bearers also distributed sports kits and track suits to the players and officials and extended their best wishes to the team for bringing laurels to J&K in the national event.

Earlier, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, JKSC, Ashok Singh and Member of Sports Council, Nitin Sharma screened J&K Volleyball teams at M.A. Stadium Sports Complex Jammu.

J&K UT senior Volleyball men and women teams were screened by Nusrat Gazala, Divisional Sports Officer Central, Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Sports Complex Jammu at Green Field playground Gandhi Nagar, here on Saturday.