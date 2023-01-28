SAI Jammu celebrates Fit India Week at HS Deeli

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 28: Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre Jammu in

collaboration with Directorate of School Education, Jammu celebrated Fit India Week 2022 4th Edition at Govt High School (HS) Deeli Digiana, Jammu wherein the school children participated in various activities like Yoga, Kabbadi, Aerobic activities besides a colourful cultural programme was also performed.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion while Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director SAI/Incharge J&K, Satish Singh, Chief Education Officer Jammu and Govind Sharma were present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore, Member Parliament expressed his delight on witnessing the active participation of students.

He highlighted the important role of Prime Minister for being the torch bearer in highlighting the importance of physical fitness in daily lives and engagement of youth.

He also identified various platforms and schemes provided to youth for showcasing their talent at national level. He appreciated the role of SAI Training Centre Jammu, Directorate of School Education Jammu and staff of Govt High School Deeli Jammu for organizing the event and encouraged them to organize more events on same pattern in future as well.

Moreover, the Member Parliament was gracious enough to donate Rs 5 lakh from the Constituency Funds for the development of Govt High School Deeli Jammu.

Also on the occasion Secretary JKSC, Director School Education Jammu, Deputy Director Sports Authority of India and Nodal officer Fit India Campaign DSE (J) also spoke in the occasion to highlight the importance of the event.

Praveen Kumar, Headmaster GHS Deeli Jammu presented the vote of thanks.