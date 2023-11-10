J&K Sqay Team records biggest win at 37th National Games at Goa

Raja Syed Rather

Srinagar, Nov 10: In a stunning display of skill and determination, the Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Team emerged as a dominant force at the 37th National Games held in Goa 2023.

The team secured an impressive haul of nine gold, five silver, and five bronze medals, etching a historic achievement for the region.

From an initial position of 20th in the medal tally, Jammu and Kashmir catapulted to the 12th spot, a remarkable feat fueled by the outstanding achievements of Sqay Team.

As per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Association extended heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaches, managers, and technical officials from the Union Territory.

Their collaborative efforts have instilled immense pride across the entire UT, emphasizing the excellence of JK Sqay on this prestigious national stage.

The list of gold medalists include Sania Manzoor, Aqsa Showkat,Disha Pandit, Shagupta Mehraj, Faizan Ayoub, Aman Naqashbandi, Arsalan Mehraj, Sheikh Hashim, Irfan Rangrez.

The silver medalists Fatima Adil, Saqiba Altaf, Adnan Farooq, Nasir Ahmad Zargar, Arooj Ahmad. The bronze ones include Tazina Maqbool, Humaira Lateefc Jamsheeda Yousuf, Sheikh Uzair and Raja Younis.

Expressing his happiness, Faizan Ayoub from Shopian said that winning the gold medal at the national level in martial arts has boosted his confidence for international competitions.