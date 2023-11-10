Sports meet of BSF Primary, Playway School held

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 10: The BSF Primary School and Ankur Play School of Jammu Frontier organised Annual Sports Meet involving young children in different school and allied activities on the school campus, here.

The meet was declared open by Headmistress of the school, Sonia Gupta amidst oath- taking ceremony and March past.

Later, the winners of different events felicitated in the prize distribution function. Speaking to the gathering, she laid emphasis on participation of each child in sports activities so as to stay fit and active.

The penal of adjudicators for this event included Suman Lalta, Sunil Gupta, Samriti and Lashami.

The Results:

Junior Division 50 Meter Race: Boys: Shivaay, Ist; Akshit Sharma, 2nd; Laksh Seth, 3rd. Girls: Inaya Sharma, Ist; Avni Thakur, 2nd and Neerja, 3rd.

Medium Division Bag Race: Girls: Harudhvi Johal, Ist; Ritika Rajput, 2nd and Avni Devi, 3rd. Boys: Aadhvik, Ist; Mohd Saieb Bhat, 2nd and Param Verma, 3rd.