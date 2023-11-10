Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s children win PETA India’s Compassionate Kid Awards

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai: Ahead of Children's Day (14 November), actor Sunny Leone and musician Daniel Weber's children – 8-year-old Nisha Kaur Weber and 5-year-old twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber – became the proud recipients of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Compassionate Kid Awards in recognition of their acts of kindness towards animals.

Each of the children has signed a petition to help elephants, joining 1,00,000 students from across the nation who are urging the central government ministers for animal husbandry and the environment to add elephants to the list of species protected from being exhibited, trained, or used for performances such as tourist rides, circuses, or any other form of entertainment. And ahead of Diwali, Sunny and Daniel's children distributed Phool's plantable “firecrackers” (which are actually plant seeds) to their friends to celebrate the holiday in a way that is fun for everyone, including animals, who suffer and often get lost after being frightened by loud bangs. The children also join their parents in providing community animals in their area with food and water.

“I teach my children to be kind to animals to help them grow into adults who will be kind to everyone,” says Sunny. “Kind children today mean a more peaceful society tomorrow.” “Animals are my friends, and I don't like it when my friends get hurt,” says Nisha. “Animals feel hungry, sad, and happy just like us. That's why I like taking care of them with my brothers Asher and Noah.” “Nisha, Asher, and Noah are making a huge difference for animals in their community and across India,” says PETA India Director of Education and Youth Outreach Puja Mahajan. “This Children's Day, PETA India celebrates them and all children who are kind to animals.”

