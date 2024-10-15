back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K Secretariat Promotes 3 Senior Stenographers to In-Charge Private Secretaries
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K Secretariat Promotes 3 Senior Stenographers to In-Charge Private Secretaries

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 15: The Jammu and Government has sanctioned the placement of three Senior Stenographers from the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as In-charge Private Secretaries.
    This placement will be in their existing pay and grade for a period of six months or until the vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II (Private Secretaries Cadre) are filled on a regular basis.

    Click Here To View Order

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Inviting outside forces dents efforts for unity: Rajnath Singh tells neighbours on maritime security
    Next article
    Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad For SCO Meet, First Visit To Pakistan By An Indian Minister In 9 Years
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad For SCO Meet, First Visit To Pakistan By An Indian Minister In 9 Years

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Oct 15: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on...

    Inviting outside forces dents efforts for unity: Rajnath Singh tells neighbours on maritime security

    Northlines Northlines -
    VIKRABAD (Telangana), Oct 15: In a message to the...

    Maharashtra To Vote On Nov 20, Jharkhand In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 15:  The Assembly polls in Maharashtra...

    Delhi Court extends interim bail of Engineer Rashid till October 28 in terror funding case

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 15: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad For SCO Meet, First Visit To Pakistan...

    Inviting outside forces dents efforts for unity: Rajnath Singh tells neighbours...

    Maharashtra To Vote On Nov 20, Jharkhand In 2 Phases, Results...