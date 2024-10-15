J&K Secretariat Promotes 3 Senior Stenographers to In-Charge Private Secretaries

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the placement of three Senior Stenographers from the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as In-charge Private Secretaries.

This placement will be in their existing pay and grade for a period of six months or until the vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II (Private Secretaries Cadre) are filled on a regular basis.

