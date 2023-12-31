J&K Rollball Championship concludes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 31: Teams from Jammu district dominated in the three-day J&K Rollball Championship which was organised by Rollball Association of J&K in support with J&K Sports Council at Skating arena, MA Stadium, here.

Those winners and runners-up teams presented the title trophies by Manager Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, Suraj Bhan Singh in the presence of Gautam Daluja, president Rollball Association of J&K.

The event took place under the guidance of organising secretary, Sudhir Singh in support with technical director, Madhu Sharma and members of the organising committee, Rita Rehan and Vishali Bhagal.

The technical penal comprised Chandan Sharma, Hiteshwar Singh, Manvijay Singh, Sameer Gupta, Samarth Gupta, Dravay Gamba, Dhruv Sharma and Sataish Koul.

In total, 12 teams took part in this event representing different districts of the Union Territory.

The Results:

Under- 9 year Boys: Shopian, Ist; Jammu 2nd; Combined Schools, 3rd. Under- 11 Boys: Kathua, Ist; Jammu, 2nd and Pulwama, 3rd. Under-11 Girls: Jammu, Ist; Kathua, 2nd and Reasi, 3rd. Under-14 Boys: Jammu, Ist; Srinagar, 2nd and Kathua, 3rd. Under-14 Girls: Jammu, Ist; Shopian, 2nd and Kathua, 3rd. Under-17 Boys: Jammu, Ist; Kathua, 2nd and Pulwama, 3rd.