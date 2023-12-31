Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024

NL Corresspondent

The Rohit Sharma-led India lost in the finals of the ICC 50-over World Cup and the WTC “It's been a year of ‘What could have been' for Team India. Dominated the World Cup only to have a very bad day when it mattered in the finals. Lost the WTC finals as well. Travis Head was brilliant in both these games. Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships which has eluded them for more than a decade now. Wishing the best for Team India in the coming year and always,” Prasad wrote.

India last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013 — the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2023, the ‘Men in Blue' reached the final of ICC Cricket World Cup at home. They reached the finals of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, but failed to lift the trophies.