J&K para cricketer’s inspiring journey from tragedy to representing India

A tragic accident at a young age could not deter this willpower lad from Kashmir from chasing his dreams of playing cricket. Amir Hussain, captain of the J&K Para Cricket team, has been an inspiration for many with his grit and determination to rise above adversity.

It was in 1997 when eight-year-old Amir lost both his hands in a sawmill mishap while helping out at his father's wood mill. What seemed like the end of the world for the young boy turned out to be the beginning of an incredible story of courage and accomplishment. Despite losing both his limbs, Amir did not lose hope and learned innovative ways to continue playing the sport he loved the most – cricket.

Using his neck, shoulders, and feet, he developed unique techniques to bat, bowl and field. His resilience impressed many but some locals were still sceptical of his abilities. However, Amir was undeterred in his quest to represent J&K at the highest level. After graduating college, he got selected for the state Para cricket team in 2015.

Two years later, Amir received a call-up to the Indian Para Cricket team, a dream come true moment. Donning the national jersey alongside his idol Sachin Tendulkar was the highlight of his career so far. In a recent interaction, Amir recalled how proud he felt wearing the same Indian colours as his inspiration Tendulkar.

Even a chance meeting with the Little Master during a chance holiday in Kashmir brought Amir much joy and motivation. He continues giving it his all on the field to make the country proud, passing the message to others that sheer determination can help overcome any challenge. Amir is an embodiment of sheer willpower and humans' indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.