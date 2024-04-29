KKR take on revitalized Delhi Capitals in crucial IPL clash at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to regain momentum when they host an in-form Delhi Capitals side at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday.

Both teams find themselves in the middle of the points table and will be hoping for a victory to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

Delhi have won four of their last five matches behind versatile all-round performances. Skipper Rishabh Pant has led from the front and players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Axar Patel have excelled with both bat and ball.

However, Kolkata remain a formidable side at home as proven by Sunil Narine's stunning form this season. The veteran has struck two half-centuries and remains key to Kolkata's success.

The two teams have a long history against each other, having contested 33 matches so far. Kolkata hold a slight 17-15 head-to-head advantage.

Conditions in Kolkata are suitable for batting, with runs having flowed freely under the Eden Gardens lights. Spinners often hold the advantage in the latter half as well.

Both teams are expected to field strong lineups. The weather is forecast to be hot and humid with no chances of rain interrupting the important encounter.

A fascinating battle beckons between two in-form sides looking to make a late playoff charge. A victory for either team could provide the much needed momentum in their IPL 2024 campaign.