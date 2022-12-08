J&K Govt Warns Concerned Against Sanctioning Study Leave In Violation Of Rules

JAMMU, Dec 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that the Administrative Departments either sanction study leave in violation of Leave Rules at their own level or recommend cases to the General Administration Department without adhering to the other relevant parameters.

The government also directed that the study leave shall not ordinarily be granted to a government servant who has rendered less than five years’ service under the Government.As per a circular issued by the government under 49-JK(GAD) of 2022, dated 07-12-2022, the government has said that “In terms of J&K Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979 (SRO-44 of 1979 dated 18.01.1979, issued by Finance Department), as amended from time to time, grant of study leave in respect of an employee of the Government is governed by some conditions, which, inter-alia include certifying exigencies of public service, direct and close connection with sphere of his/her duty.”

The study tour has to be of definite advantage to the Government from the point of view of public interest etc. The grant of study leave does not affect regular work or cause cadre difficulties owing to his/her absence on leave, the circular said.It further said that there is dearth of such technical qualified officers/officials in the Department and that Study leave shall not ordinarily be granted to a Government servant who has rendered less than five years’ service under the Government.

“Notwithstanding, the above mentioned provisions governing the issue, it has been observed that the Administrative Departments either sanction study leave in violation of Leave Rules at their own level, or recommend cases to the General Administration Department without adhering to the other relevant parameters. Further, it has been observed that the provision related to maintenance of leave reserve quota is also being violated from time to time. The matter has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the circular said.

Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries/ Heads of the Department/Managing Directors of all PSUS/Corporations to strictly adhere to the rules/conditions prescribed for sanctioning study leaves and recommend only such cases to the General Administration Department which are within the leave reserve adjusted for vacancies in their Department(s). Any violation in this regard shall be dealt strictly under rules/norms.