J&K | Cut Out Of PM Draped In “Pheran” On International Pheran Day

SRINAGAR, Dec 21: A full size cut out portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lal Chowk became the main attraction for the visitors after it was draped in Kashmiri traditional “Pheran” on the occasion of “International Pheran Day”.

The portrait of the Prime Minister became the main attraction and the visitors were seen clicking photographs along with the cutout.

Several locals and tourists gathered at the historic Lal Chowk to celebrate the International Pheran Day”.

The day coincides with the beginning of a 40-day-long harshest phase of the winter “Chillai Kalan”, known in the local parlance.

Wearing traditional colorful Pheran, men, women, and children gathered near the Ghanta Ghar or clock tower at historic Lal Chowk to get attention from the public in the busy capital business hub center of the Kashmir valley during the occasion.

“Pheran”, is a long garment being worn to cope with the cold. The “Pheran” also reflects the historical continuity of Kashmiri culture and the people have not made any drastic changes in the garment so far except in changing design.

The coldest 40-day-long winter known in local parlance as “Chillai Kalan” started today in Kashmir valley with a chill and dry note. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the valley are experiencing freezing unabated cold conditions.

The “Chilai Kalan” would be followed by a 20-day-long “Chillai Khurd” or the Small cold and a 10-day “Challia Bacha” or Baby cold ending the winter season in February 2024.