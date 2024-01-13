JK Cricketer Who Bats, Bowls Without Arms

Jammu and Kashmir's para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone's never-say-die attitude should serve as an inspiration for everyone!

NL Corresspondent

Amir, who hails from Waghama village of Bijbehara, lost both his arms in an accident at his father's sawmill when he was eight years old.

He took up cricket in 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para cricket.

Amir has shown remarkable skills and grit in bowling using his feet and batting by positioning the bat between his chin and neck. Some of the beautiful shots he plays through the off-side like the cover drive off the front with the bat between the neck and the shoulder should make any top cricketer proud.

Amir participated in the United Arab Emirates Premier League in Sharjah.

Acknowledging his extraordinary journey, Mumbai-based film production house Pickle Entertainment announced the production of a biopic on Amir.

Amir currently captains Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team.