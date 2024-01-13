Mickey Mouse’s release from License is major news for Corporate sector

Individuals, Publishers are equally looking for a remake of the 95 year old

By Tirthankar Mitra

No ordinary rodent, Mickey Mouse represents an aspect of America which comic reading children grow up with and form their own ideas about a land whose residents do not find nothing beyond them. Of course, such ideas change as they grow wiser of the world around them sometimes opposing the initial ideas about a country which speaks of democracy but is often found supporting regimes which stifle the aspirations of people.

Leaving aside dark thoughts one sees this popular comic strip character not only on comic strips but far beyond it. Wrist watches, exercise books, clothes together with a large array of goods and services are inscribed with Mickey Mouse look-alikes.

The creature in colourful clothing and falsetto voice is a money spinner if ever there is one. Being a Walt Disney creation (and the voice too is of Disney too) the money raised from the image of this colorful creature once flowed to the Disney's coffers.

It would be no longer so as Mickey Mouse would soon be a free agent. It is going to be released from 95 year long license which came into being when Walt Disney first drew it.

It requires no knowledge of great import to predict that Mickey Mouse out of licence would be in greater demand than before. For the image of the cuddly creature would continue to sell goods and services in much greater quantum than ever before.

For any individual or corporate body will be free to use Mickey Mouse in promoting their products. A larger number of products can now get the aid of the image of the mouse than in the previous years to push their products.

Indeed the “mouse unchained” is a boon to all and sundry. With Walt Disney authorities no longer in the scene, droves will descend on a free Mickey to put his image into print and television to pitch for their products be it goods or services.

The present situation is an adventure for Mickey Mouse . After all, this fascinating symbol America and is regarded with fascination, attraction and rejection in different parts of the world.

Sans the Walt Disney copyright on one of the most popular cartoon characters, he is all alone out in the cruel world. Creators, artists, borrowers, piggy-back riders all have a high old time with a classic released from copyright.

One wonders whether the cartoon character will be feel tired now. Makers of films have seized on the icon even if he is not a tall dark handsome man. Mickey Mouse would be antagonist in a video game. A villain in a crime film useói a Mickey Mouse mask.

The strategy is similar to that of the thrillers in which criminals/ villains use a clown costume. It is also a toss up in public opinion whether the populace will pay to see a figure, a popular fun loving one into a villain like character.

The moot question is whether classics of any genre should be later used for money making enterprises as baselines for sequels and prequels. Can the new creator imitate the original one perfectly?

Bringing works into public domain allows that legally and creatively. The morality lies in the aesthetics quality of the later version, whether it is an imitation or inversion. The reimagined music in Tagore's songs or new collection of his works are examples of this. But then one hopes we will not be witness to different versions of a West Side Story.

A changed version may not appeal to audience who have seen it earlier. The new avatar will have a pull among an audience who have not come across original one but is likely to welcome the new one. An old classic brings out qualities of timelessness. There is no quarrel on that score.

Those holding a brief for the new one are not left sans a contention to back their case. How many among the new generation in the audience who have seen the film Maqbool would see Macbeth even though it inspires the Hindi movie?

