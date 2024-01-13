Happy Model celebrates National Youth Day

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Jan 12: Scouts and Guides wing of Happy Model Senior Secondary School today celebrated National Youth Day, which marked the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, in a special function, here.

The event featured engaging biographies on Vivekananda amidst valuable thought provoking views expressed by the visiting guests. The event was a lively tribute to Swami Vivekananda, fostering values of courage and discipline among the students.

Among the distinguished gathering were Ashok Kumar, vice president and commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides; Veena Sharma (ALT district secretary); Vimal (president Aware India); Rajinder Sir and Dr Vikram Gulati (vice president of the host school). Also present were Sunita Kaul, Anupam, Samriti, Monika, Shaheen Akhtar, Sonika and Rohit Singh. Later, Dr Mineesh Gulati, Principal HMS extended vote of thanks recognizing the significance of the celebration.