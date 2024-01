NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 12: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) today organised selection trials to pick up Roller Skating probable for the upcoming National School Games at MA Stadium, here. The selection took place in all age groups of boys and girls under the guidance of officers of the DYSS. Earlier, the selection penal conducted the competition among the participants from different districts of the Union Territory, a handout issued here today informed.