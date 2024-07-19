J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur, 1 Held

Jammu, Jul 19: An alleged drug peddlers was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district with 344 kg of poppy plants on Friday, officials said.

A police team, after a tip off, intercepted an oil tanker for checking on the highway at Chenani, they said, adding that 23 bags, filled with poppy plants weighing 344 kgs and 100 gms, were found concealed inside the tanker.

The tanker driver, Punjab native Harpreet Singh, was arrested and the vehicle was seized, the police said.

A case has been registered in the Chenani police station and an investigation is underway, they added.