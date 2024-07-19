back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirKPDCL disconnects thousands of non-paying consumers
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    KPDCL disconnects thousands of non-paying consumers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 19: Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has intensified its drive against non-payment of electricity bills and remotely disconnected thousands of smart-metered consumers.

     

    Similarly, in flat-rated areas, those consumers who haven't paid their pending dues for months together are being physically disconnected, till they clear their bills with KPDCL.
    In a press statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that fervent appeals have been made urging consumers to pay their bills on time. He further stated that KPDCL is a Service Provider that needs timely clearance of bills by all categories of consumers for electricity supplied to remain economically viable.
    While 1,134 smart-metered consumers were disconnected in Electric Division Chanapora on Thursday, electricity supply of 440 consumers in ESD Baramulla I, 240 in ESD Baramulla II and 228 in ESD Qazigund were also snapped.
    Large number of consumers are being remotely disconnected across other Subdivisions of Habba Kadal, Watalkadal, Hawal, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Budgam, Chadoora, Zainakote, Zakura, Nishat and Dalgate for not paying bills for over three months,” he added.
    Seeking cooperation from all consumers in clearing pending dues, the spokesman said that KPDCL will further accelerate disconnection drives against defaulter consumers who are reluctant to pay their electricity bills on time.
    Urging the consumers with huge opening balance to avail the benefits of Government's Power Amnesty Scheme, the spokesman advised them to approach the concerned Electric Subdivision for paying principal amount in full or instalments, enabling them to claim waiver on late payment surcharge.
    “To facilitate the consumers, KPDCL is organising Amnesty Camps on daily basis across all Electric Divisions and so far, over 1 lakh domestic consumers have availed the benefits of the scheme,” he added.

    Previous article
    Hindus Largest Minority Community In Pakistan With 3.8 Million Population
    Next article
    J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur, 1 Held
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur, 1 Held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 19: An alleged drug peddlers was arrested...

    Hindus Largest Minority Community In Pakistan With 3.8 Million Population

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Jul 19: The population of Hindus in Pakistan...

    Air Domain Emerged As Singular Trans-Domain Link; Not Just Enabler, Become Force Multiplier: VCAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict...

    UPSC files forgery case against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar to debar her from future exams

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 19: The Union Public Service Commission...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur,...

    Hindus Largest Minority Community In Pakistan With 3.8 Million Population

    Air Domain Emerged As Singular Trans-Domain Link; Not Just Enabler, Become...