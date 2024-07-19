back to top
Search
    IndiaNo bunker would save humanity if climate change not tackled
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    No bunker would save humanity if climate change not tackled

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 19: Climate change is a bomb ticking by the second and no bunker would save humanity if collective efforts are not taken to find a solution to this existential problem, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

    Addressing the valedictory session of the 4th Climate Summit organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Dhankhar said fighting the climate crisis should be everyone's foremost priority.He warned that if not tackled, climate change would be non-discriminatory, affecting everyone without exception.
    “You cannot have a safe place. You cannot have a bunker to save yourselves,” he said.
    Dhankhar said is among the leading nations working earnestly to contain the climate crisis.
    India has embarked on an ambitious journey. It has set a target to achieve 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070, he said.
    The vice president, however, added that the issue of climate change cannot be solved by any single nation alone.
    “We don't have another planet. This is the only planet where more than 8 billion people can live. This should make us alive to the situation, the gravity, the extremity of all. This should be our foremost priority,” he said.
    Pointing out that climate change disproportionately affects marginalized and vulnerable communities, Dhankhar said, “Climate justice must be our North Star.”
    The vice president called for action beyond conferences.
    “It should get into big narratives. Everyone must use social platforms and everyone must indicate what contribution he or she is making,” he concluded.

    Previous article
    J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur, 1 Held
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur, 1 Held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 19: An alleged drug peddlers was arrested...

    KPDCL disconnects thousands of non-paying consumers

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 19: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL)...

    Hindus Largest Minority Community In Pakistan With 3.8 Million Population

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Jul 19: The population of Hindus in Pakistan...

    Air Domain Emerged As Singular Trans-Domain Link; Not Just Enabler, Become Force Multiplier: VCAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K | 344 Kg Of Poppy Plants Recovered In Udhampur,...

    KPDCL disconnects thousands of non-paying consumers

    Hindus Largest Minority Community In Pakistan With 3.8 Million Population