‘It’s a shame…’: When 34-year-old Donald Trump was asked if he’d ever run for President of United States

New Delhi, Mar 7: Donald Trump, till 2016, had always denied any interest in pursuing the presidency of United States.



In this decades old videos, the young Donald Trump is heard saying that he had no interest in contesting for the President of the US.

A very old interview of young Trump has surfaced online where he is heard saying it's a shame that most capable people are not necessarily running for the political office… and that is a very sad commentary on the country…They had major cooperation.. they head this and that…but they are not running for political office.



When asked why wouldn't someone like yourself run for political office, you have all the money that you possibly need, you have accomplished a great deal even though you are only 34. Why would you not dedicate yourself for public service?

Trump replied: “Because I think it's very mean life. I would love and dedicate my life for this country. But i see it being a mean life. And I also see it who someone with strong views and someone with the kinder views and a little bit less popular.. which may be right.. but maybe unpopular…would necessarily have a chance of getting elected against somebody with no great brain but big smile. And that's a sad commentary for the political process.”



Trump also said that the television has hurt the process of being in politics. “I mean, the Abraham Lincolns of the world would not probably be not elected today because of televisions and he was not a handsome man and did not smile.”