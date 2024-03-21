Search
BusinessItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Pursues Compensation Exceeding $100,000 for Deepfake Video...
Business

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Pursues Compensation Exceeding $100,000 for Deepfake Video Incidents

By: Northlines

Date:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's deepfakes: Police located the suspects by tracking the smartphone that was used to upload the

Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking 100,000 euros in damages after deepfake videos of her were created and circulated online, a report claimed. Two men made pornographic videos of Giorgia Meloni by superimposing her face on another person's body. These videos were then uploaded on the internet by the men- a 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father- who are charged with defamation, BBC reported.

What report claimed on Giorgia Meloni's deepfake videos?

Police located the suspects by tracking the smartphone that was used to upload the videos and the deepfake videos in question dates back to 2022, as per the report. This means that the videos are from the time when Giorgia Meloni was not Italy's premier.

What Giorgia Meloni's legal team has said?

The Italian PM will testify before a court in July and the indictment has claimed that the videos were uploaded on a porn website in the United States and watched “millions of times” over several months. However, her legal team has said that he request for damages was “symbolic” and Giorgia Meloni will donate the entire amount to “support women who have been victims of male violence.”

Maria Giulia Marongiu, her lawyer said, that the demand for the compensation will “send a message to women who are victims of this kind of abuse of power not to be afraid to press charges”, as per the report.

Can the accused be jailed over deepfake videos?

As the case pertains to defamation, some cases in Italy may be criminal and result in a jail sentence.

Previous article
SC rejects stay pleas on appointment of two new Election Commission members
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top Insights from the US Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Announcement and Jerome Powell’s Press Briefing

Northlines Northlines -
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central...

Is Holi 2024 Bringing a Three-Day Bank Holiday Weekend? Find Out State-wise Holiday Schedule

Northlines Northlines -
Holi 2024 bank holiday: Will banks be closed for...

Congress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack on PM, Allege Efforts to Weaken Party Financially Ahead of Polls

Northlines Northlines -
The top leadership of the Indian National Congress launched...

Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: An international study has pointed to extreme...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SC rejects stay pleas on appointment of two new Election Commission...

Top Insights from the US Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Announcement and...

Is Holi 2024 Bringing a Three-Day Bank Holiday Weekend? Find Out...