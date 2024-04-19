back to top
Search
Latest NewsIran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

By: Northlines

Date:

Dubai, Apr 19: Iran fired air batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack.

However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. One government official suggested sites may have been targeted by drones.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IRNA said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise” in the area.

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear programme.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Iran later announced it grounded commercial flights in Tehran and across areas of its western and central regions. Loudspeakers informed customers of the incident at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, online purported to show.

Iranian state television began a scrolling, on-screen alert acknowledging a “loud noise” near Isfahan, without immediately elaborating.

Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran's civilian space programme, said on the X social media platform that several small “quadcopter” drones had been shot down. It wasn't immediately clear where that happened or if it was part of the ongoing incident in Iran.

Previous article
Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray
Next article
Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big faces and high-stakes battles

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: As the first phase of...

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accused...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: Eight Union ministers, two former...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi , Apr 19: Voting for the first...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big faces and high-stakes battles

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail:...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs,...