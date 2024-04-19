back to top
Search
IndiaDiabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of consuming mangoes and sweets despite being a diabetic. It said the AAP leader was doing this to manipulate his blood sugar levels to create grounds for bail.

AAP rubbishes charges, says ‘plot to kill’ Kejri

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday claimed there was a “huge conspiracy” to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food in the jail. Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the ED of lying about the CM’s diet. PTI

L-G seeks report on denial of insulin to Delhi CM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked the DG, Prisons, to submit a factual report into AAP’s allegations that Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal was allowed by the court to get home-cooked food. He had moved an application in the Special Court to allow virtual consultation with his doctor thrice a week for monitoring of his blood sugar level and other vitals. The application was withdrawn after the ED submitted in the court that Kejriwal had been deliberately having large quantity of “unsuitable” food to cause a spike in his blood sugar levels.

Kejriwal’s lawyer Vivek Jain objected to the ED’s claims, accusing it of making statements for media consumption. Kejriwal subsequently withdrew the application, intending to submit a revised one.

Special Public Prosecutor Zoheb Hossain opposed Kejriwal’s plea, arguing that his consumption patterns were aimed at creating a pretext for seeking bail based on fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Previous article
Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan
Next article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big faces and high-stakes battles
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big faces and high-stakes battles

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: As the first phase of...

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Northlines Northlines -
Dubai, Apr 19: Iran fired air defence batteries early...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: Eight Union ministers, two former...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi , Apr 19: Voting for the first...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big faces and high-stakes battles

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs,...