Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and ACHEMA bring together business leaders for catalysts of change in process industries

Jammu Tawi: The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with ACHEMA, successfully completed the landmark event, ‘Catalysts of Change: Navigating Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development'. Held at The President in Mumbai on January 30, 2024, this event served as a pivotal prelude to the globally acclaimed ACHEMA 2024, a leading forum and platform for the process industries scheduled for June 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.The Catalysts of Change event, focusing on the process industries of Pharma and Chemical, witnessed the convergence of prominent personalities from the sectors, creating a platform for insightful discussions, collaborative initiatives, and networking opportunities. The event kicked-off with a welcome address by Ute Brockmann, the Deputy Director General of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce followed by a session on Indo-German relations by Achim Fabig, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai. Post which, Abhay V. Udeshi, Chairman, Jayant Agro Group and Samir Shah, Director, Ciron Drugs and Pharmaceutical led insightful sessions on the Chemical and Pharma industries, respectively. This was followed by a glimpse into ACHEMA 2024, and what attendees can expect, by Andreas Konert, Head of Business Development and Sales, DECHEMA Exhibitions, and a sneak peak of the upcoming Process Innovation Asia Pacific by Suman Bhowmick, India Portfolio Director of Constellar Exhibitions.Andreas Konert, Head of Business Development and Sales, DECHEMA Exhibitions said, “Catalysts of Change has proven to be a catalyst for meaningful discussions and collaborations within the process industries. As we gear up for ACHEMA 2024, these events play a crucial role in paving the way for sustainable growth and development in the global process industry landscape.”“The success of Catalysts of Change underscores the commitment of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and ACHEMA to promote sustainable development within the Indian process industries. As the industry prepares for ACHEMA 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, the insights gained from this event will undoubtedly contribute to shaping the future of the process industry on a global scale”, Ute Brockmann, the Deputy Director General of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce added.