Indifference galore as locals prey on the Leopard duo !
Indifference galore as locals prey on the Leopard duo !

Although it is undeniable that the expansion of human habitation has drastically reduced the areas available to wildlife, resulting in an alarming increase in human-animal conflicts, this does not mean that humans, as a supposedly superior species, have the right to indiscriminately slaughter the voiceless fauna of the region using inhumane techniques. Instead, it becomes the duty of the most intelligent creatures on planet Earth to safeguard wild animals to the best of their abilities, even if it requires making certain sacrifices. Every single creature on the planet plays a crucial role in sustaining life and the longevity of Earth itself.

It is really unfortunate that locals have reportedly taken the law into their hands by preying on two female leopards at Balandh village in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district.  No doubt that the aforesaid wild animals must have been given nightmarish experiences to the people but killing these cat family beasts is not at all justified especially when there is a proficient wildlife department at the service of the population to take care of such cases of man-animal conflict. Had the people behind this heinous crime shown little prudence, the two female leopards would not have lost their lives.

Such incidents reveal that many segments of society remain ignorant regarding crucial aspects that can have a lasting impact not only on a few villages but on humanity as a whole. Already, numerous species of flora and fauna have gone extinct, shaking the balance of life on our planet. Every time a species is eliminated, the life cycle of many others is disrupted, as the is interconnected in myriad ways. Mindlessly killing animals or cutting down trees is a perilous trend that accelerates the journey towards the eventual demise of our planet. According to both science and spirituality, this end is inevitable; however, it could be prolonged by employing rational thinking and preventing people from engaging in such reckless and self-destructive behavior.

Reports have been suggesting that a case has been registered  in the aforesaid matter but the loss is irreparable calling for awareness and on the subject as far as possible.

 

Can INDI Alliance’s impetuous affection for Displaced KP Community buttress harsh reality?
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

