India’s relentless efforts culminating in massive growth in Economy; change visible on the Ground: PM Narendra Modi

‘Those affected by the dismantling of the structure of corruption are carrying vilification campaign against me'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Republic Summit on 26th April 2023 and began by explaining the concept of First, Second and Third Order of Impacts in public policy, planning and its implementation in the country at various stages since independence. He drew a comparison between the approaches pursued in the last seven decades with that of its government after 2014.

In his address to the summit, he emphasised India's eagerness to transform, as the summit's theme was the Amrit Kaal, which is between 2022 and 2047 – from the 75th anniversary of India's independence to the centenary year of India's independence. PM Modi stated that every Indian's participation and contribution are critical to realising the dream of a developed Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by congratulating Republic TV on its six-year anniversary and praising Arnab Goswami's improved Hindi conversation skills. PM Modi also praised Republic TV for its dedication to ‘Nation First' despite numerous challenges.

During his speech, PM Modi recalled his previous address at the Republic Summit 2018 with the theme ‘India's Moment' and thanked the organisers for inviting him to the summit with the theme ‘Time of Transformation'. PM Modi stated that the rate of economic expansion and development is one of the most important parameters for measuring transformation.

“When the BJP came to power in 2014, India was certain that the country would not witness the transformation that is now visible on the ground,” PM Modi said. The country is not changing; we are doing very well economically.”

“In the last nine years, India has risen from the tenth to the fifth largest economy, with a 3.5 trillion economy,” he said. And it was accomplished despite pandemic threats. Any policy's first-order impact is visible. However, policies' second and third-order effects take time to manifest. To compare these policies, we must go back a few decades. After independence, the government became a controller of the economy, preventing private players and MSMEs from flourishing.”

“As a result, we became poor,” he continued. The policy's second and third-order consequences were far more severe. It harmed the manufacturing sector, killed innovations, caused a brain drain, and crushed the country's entrepreneurial abilities. We prioritised not only first-order effects but also second and third-order effects.”

“Through the PM Awas Yojana, we have given houses to 3.75 million families, half of whom are registered in the names of women,” PM Modi said. This is the initial impact. The programmes created job opportunities in rural areas. People who own their own homes have varying levels of confidence. They like to take chances. The MUDRA scheme recently completed its eighth year. It has made loans totalling more than $40 million. Women receive 70% of them. We are witnessing a shift in society due to these programmes, which have ensured that women play an important role in household decision-making. These are impacts of the second and third order.”

PM Narendra Modi also emphasised the PM Swamitva Yojana's first, second, and third-order effects. “People are given property cards after resolving disputes,” he explained. This not only empowered property owners, but also saved cops a lot of time. Direct benefit transfer schemes ensured the poor's safety and dignity. Those once referred to as development obstacles are now called development wheels.”

Regarding his bitter criticism and vilification campaign being carried by his opponents in politics and in public affairs, he attributed it to his policy and actions against the widespread corruption prevailing in the system. He said since the structure of corrupt practices has been dismantled by him and loopholes of malpractices have been plugged by his government, the illegal flow of public money has been stopped that has deprived the critics of their luxuries and heydays.