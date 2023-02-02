India’s Aman clinches bronze at Zagreb Open wrestling

’s Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal at the Zagreb Open wrestling championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

The 17-year-old Aman defeated Zane Raye Rhodes Richards of the US 10-4 on points in the bronze medal contest to finish on the podium of the ranking tournament.

Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan bagged the gold, beating  Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 2-0 in the final.

The other bronze was won by Beka Bujiashvili of Georgia, who beat Islam Bazarganov of Azerbaijan.

Aman had earlier defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia in the quarterfinals, before losing to Nishiuchi in the semifinals, to qualify for the repechage round as his Japanese opponent went on to reach the final.

