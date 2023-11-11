India-US partnership a force for global good: PM

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met two key US officials, as India hosted a ‘2+2' dialogue between the two nations involving senior leaders.

Modi later described the India-US partnership as a force for global good.

The Prime Minister during the day met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New Delhi.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, PM Modi said, “Glad to receive @SecBlinken and @SecDef. The “2+2” format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership”

The Prime Minister said the two countries have a shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law, that “underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors”.

“The India-US partnership is truly a force for global goo,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present at the meeting.