India US hold ‘substantive’ 2+2 dialogue focus on expanding strategic ties

New Delhi, Nov 10: India and the US on Friday held wide-ranging talks to expand their global strategic partnership by shoring up engagement in areas of defence production, critical minerals and high-technology besides focusing on the situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict and China's military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

The India-US ‘2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue took place amid growing geopolitical turmoil, largely triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel in West Asia.

The American delegation at the ‘2+2' ministerial dialogue talks was led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

At the end of the dialogue, Jaishankar described the talks as “substantive”. “Our agenda covered advancing our strategic partnership, including elevating our defense ties, moving forward in space & tech, future logistics cooperation and people to people contacts,” he said on ‘X'.

“Also exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, South Asia, West Asia and Ukraine conflict. Reaffirmed our commitment to our collaboration in multilateral arena and engaging the Global South,” he said.

In his televised opening remarks at the beginning of the talks, Jaishankar said the dialogue was an opportunity to advance the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden to build a forward looking partnership and construct a shared global agenda.

Blinken said the US and India have a robust partnership and both sides are deliberating on matters with implications for the future.

“We are bolstering the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, and uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Our defence cooperation is a key pillar of that work,” he said.

“We are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership through the Quad with Japan and Australia,” Blinken said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said both sides are exploring cooperation in domains such as critical technologies, civil outer space and critical minerals even while consolidating engagement on established areas.

“The dialogue today will be an opportunity to advance the vision of our respective leaders, building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda,” he said.

“In the 2+2, we will undertake as we have done before, a comprehensive overview of cross-cutting strategic, defence, and security ties, technology and supply chain collaborations and people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

Jaishankar said the ties between India and the US are making significant progress.

“Our meeting takes place even as we make rapid strides in all aspects of our bilateral agenda. Our trade is today in excess of USD 200 billion, FDI is rising in both directions,” he said.