India, US discuss commercial ties

New Delhi, Oct 4: India and the US have discussed opportunities to increase American investments in India. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening commercial ties, and driving economic growth and innovation. These discussions were held during the India-US CEO Forum today, chaired jointly by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Date: