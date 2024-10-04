back to top
    India, US discuss commercial ties

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 4: and the US have discussed opportunities to increase American investments in India. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening commercial ties, and driving economic growth and innovation. These discussions were held during the India-US CEO Forum today, chaired jointly by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

