India are World No 1 in ODI rankings!

India clinched the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI Team Rankings following their emphatic series victory over New Zealand.

India outclassed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series whitewash. The hosts won the first ODI claimed a narrow 12-run win in the first ODI, while their seamers powered to an eight-wicket win in the next game in Raipur.

England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand’s loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to fourth spot.

India jumped to the top spot with 114 rating points, while England are second with 113 rating points. Australia move up into third place with their 112 rating points with New Zealand slipping to fourth with 111 rating points.

Prior to the third ODI in Indore, all three teams had been level on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

If England manage to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0, they will take the top spot in the ODI rankings.

Gill continued his dream run with the bat, slamming 112, six days after scoring a double ton in the first game, while Rohit scored his first ODI century in three years with a splendid 101 as the duo powered India to a masssive 385/9 after being put in to bat.

In response, New Zealand opener Devon Conway made 138 but the rest of his teammates produced an underwhelming batting performance as the visitors were bowled out for 295 with eight overs remaining.

Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal took two.