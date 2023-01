Udhampur Wushu meet held

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Jan 25: Two days District Udhampur Wushu Championship, organised by the Udhampur Wushu Association, concluded today at Evergreen Model Academy Udhampur

Around 150 young boys and girls took part in this event representing various schools and clubs of the district.

In the valedictory function, former Director Sports SMVDSB Katra, Ashok Kumar was chief guest while Sudershan Sharma was guest of honour. He appreciated the young talent for the performance.

Among other prominent present were Yashpal (National Rafree), Pankaj Sharma, Karan Kumar, Anith Kumar, Asif Malik, Rajasvee and Sonia Verma.

Medal Winners:

GOLD: Siran, Harshita, Rohit, Aarav, Manshu, Shiksha, Sehar, Akesh, Sumit, Balvinder, Akshita, Pooja, Radhika, Harkirat Singh, Aarushi, Akshit Salaria, Rudraksh, Mmagan, Aquif, Sudheer, Saksham, Tania, Sumegha, Parvi, Tanvinder, Ansh, Raghav, Smiley, Preeti Thakur.

SILVER: Rehan, Manan, Danish, Nand Kishore, Aarohi, Simran, Kushratiya, Varun, Prince, Lakshika Kangotra, Gurmehak, Krish, Keshav, Babar, Aarush, Isha, Renuka, Sahil Ahmed, Keshav.

BRONZE: Aarav, Neeraj, Madhav, Aman, Aliza, Roshi, Sachin, Arjun, Riaz, Simran, Kajal, Sourav, Abhijeet, Afsana.