In Ten-year span, JMC could sterilized 38K stray dogs

Jammu Tawi, Feb 23: More than 38,000 stray dogs have been sterilized from December 2014 till January 31, 2024, within the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Apprising the Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ABC/ARV) Monitoring Committee meeting on Friday, Veterinary Officer (MVO), JMC, Dr. Divya Sharma stated that since the outsourcing of the ABC/ARV program to FRIENDICOES-SECA from April 1, 2021, until January 2024, as many as 112 stray dogs have been sterilized or immunized ward-wise and on a complaint basis.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav.

“All sterilized dogs have been relocated in the same area from where they were caught as per the ABC (Dogs) Rules, 2023 promulgated under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” she informed the meeting.

The MVO further appraised that so far, from December 2014 until January 2024, a total of 38546 stray dogs have been sterilized or vaccinated within JMC limits in an estimated street dog population of 50000, taking into account previous ABCs and ARVs done by the JMC.

However, as per the official communiqué, in the meeting it was decided that for the effective implementation of the ABC program within JMC limits, ward– wise/ zone-wise coordination committees comprised of representatives of residents welfare associations and animal activists and volunteers will work in their respective wards based on general public complaints.

For the regulation of the pet dog population within JMC limits, the committee decided that JMC shall intensify the awareness campaigns as well as enforcement drives for pet dog registration with mandatory spaying of female pet dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2023, and the Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

Notices regarding the same shall be published accordingly.

Rahul Yadav, reviewed the current status of the ongoing ABC/ARV program.

Notably, for the effective management of the street dog population and to curb the spread of rabies both in humans and animals, the ABC/ARV program is being carried out by the Jammu Municipal Corporation within JMC limits.

The meeting was attended by all the members of the ABC Monitoring Committee, viz. Dr. Zaffar Iqbal, LDO, Jammu, Dr. Vinod Sharma, Health Officer JMC, Dr. Divya Sharma, MVO JMC, Dr. Manmeet Singh, VAS, MACC Roop Nagar, Namrata Hakhoo, Founder and Chairperson, Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation Trust (Regd.), and Mrs. Devinder Kour Madaan, Chairperson, SAVE (NGO).

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the various aspects and progress of the ongoing ABC/ARV program being implemented by JMC in collaboration with Friendicoes-SECA (the Delhi based Animal Welfare Organization) at the Municipal Animal Care Centre, Roop Nagar, Jammu.

The Commissioner advised that more emphasis should be laid on those areas where more unsterilized dog populations still exist and dog litter (pups) are born.

He directed MVO and JMC to intensify the IEC activities to educate the general public by involving schools, colleges, universities, and resident welfare organizations about the effectiveness of the ABC/ARV program in helping to reduce the street dog population as well as eradicating rabies.