In past decade, JKSPDC generates 48808 Million Units of Energy from 13 Hydro Power Projects

‘Till November 2023, at least 2791 MW of power has been allocated to UT of J&K from central generating station; Additional allocation of 393 MW for December-23, 443 MW for Jan, Feb-24, 593 MW for March-24 to UT of J&K'

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, Dec 22: In the past one decade, Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation limited (JKSPDC) has generated a total of 48808.68 Million Units of Energy from 13 hydro power projects.

The total capacity of those 13 hydro projects includes a total capacity of 1197.4 MW.

The information was revealed by the ministry of power and new and renewable energy in Rajya Sabha.

The ministry informed the house that, “JKSPDC has generated a total of 48808.68 Million Units of Energy from 2014-15 till November-2023 from 13 Hydro power Projects with installed capacity of 1197.4 MW.”

Besides, it also revealed that four hydroelectric projects including Kiru (624 MW), Ratle (850 MW), Kwar (540 MW) and Karnah (12 MW) totalling to a capacity of 2026 MW have been launched in UT of Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.

The ministry further said that as of November 2023, at least 2791 MW of power has been allocated to UT of J&K from central generating Stations.

“Ministry of Power has also been allocating additional power to the UT of J&K to help them to meet the increased demand of power during the winter months,” it reads.

The ministry further said that in this regard, it has made additional allocation of 393 MW for the month of December-23, 443 MW for the months of January-24 and February-24 and 593 MW for the month of March-24 to UT of J&K.

The house was also informed that the major initiatives for development of Hydropower in UT of J&K were taken jointly by the Government of India and UT of Jammu and Kashmir for transforming J&K into an energy surplus UT.

“The objective was achieved by signing an MoU on January-01-2021 between the government of J&K and NHPC. Under the MOU, three projects with total installed capacity of 2354 MW viz. Uri (Stage-11) 240 MW, Dulhasti (Stage-II) 258 MW and Sawalkote HEP-1856 MW were given to NHPC for development on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. 930 MW Kirthai II HEP was given to Chenab Valley Power Projects [P] Ltd. (CVPPPL) for development in Joint Venture mode,” it reads.

The ministry informed the house that the Government of India and Government of Jammu and Kashmir have also created Rattle Hydro Power Development Corporation Limited- a JV company between NHPC and JKSPDC for the development of 850 MW Rattle HEP. “The project is currently under execution and is expected to be commissioned by May 2026.”