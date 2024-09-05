back to top
    In call with PM Modi, Biden raises concerns over Bangladesh’s safety and democracy

    Washington, Sep 5: In his call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, US President Joe Biden expressed his concerns about the safety of people in Bangladesh and the future of democratic institutions there, the White House has said.

    During the call, Biden and Modi “shared concerns” on the recent developments in Bangladesh, White House security communications adviser John Kirby told a press conference on Wednesday.

    “I mean, the president made clear his continued concerns about the safety and security of the people in Bangladesh and the future of their democratic institutions,” he said in response to a question.

    The statement issued by the White House after the August 26 call did not mention Bangladesh. However, a post on X by Modi and a statement issued by his office mentioned that Bangladesh was discussed during the telephonic conversation.

    “The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasized restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said.

    In his post on X, Modi had said,“We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

