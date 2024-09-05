back to top
    Will achieve our target of 45 seats: Ram Madhav
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Will achieve our target of 45 seats: Ram Madhav

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Says NC-PDP manifestos advocate revival of terrorism in J&K

    Srinagar, Sep 4: Senior BJP leader and the party's former General Secretary Ram Madhav Wednesday lashed out at Conference and PDP alleging that these parties are getting the support of former terrorists in the ongoing campaigning and their manifestos advocate “revival of terrorism.”

    Addressing the party workers at the residence of BJP candidate for Lal Chowk Assembly seat, Er Aijaz Hussain at Balhama Srinagar, Madhav said that he has observed during his stay in Srinagar that NC and PDP are enjoying the support of former terrorists.

    “Now it is up to the people whether they want to revive the terrorism in J&K or continue with the peace. If people want peace to continue, they have to vote for BJP. We will start our winning streak from Lal Chowk and people must ensure victory of Er Aijaz from Lal Chowk seat,” he said. To a query about restoration of Statehood, he said the primary focus of the party is to form a government in J&K.

    “You will see for the first time in history, J&K will have a BJP government. A new chapter will be added to the history of J&K,” he said. Mahav said that the party is hoping to get 45 seats—35 in and 10 in . “We need people's support in getting at least 10 seats in Kashmir. If this happens and this should happen and has to happen so that those who ruined J&K for years are kept at bay,” he said.

    Madhav confirmed the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu on September 6-7 stating that after Shah's visit Prime Minister Narendera Modi and other leaders will also visit J&K for campaigning.

    “Shah will release the party manifesto in Jammu,” he said. The BJP leader accompanied Er Aijaz in the form of a rally from Balhama to Srinagar where the latter will be filing his nomination papers from Lal Chowk Assembly segment. Er Aijaz will face NC's Ehsan Pardesh and Apni Party's Ashraf Mir in the Triangular contest.

