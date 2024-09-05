Nizam Ud Din Bhat laments political division in J&K after PAGD formation

Bandipora, Sep 4: Former legislator Nizam ud Din Bhat Wednesday expressed disappointment over the fragmentation of political voice in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, stating that he in his individual capacity promises to champion for restoration of lost dignity and the collective security of the people.

Addressing a press conference while releasing his manifesto for Bandipora, Bhat reflected on the political developments post-2019, particularly disintegration of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition formed to seek the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed disappointment over the failure of PAGD to remain united, noting that the lack of cohesion among the alliance's constituent parties led to confusion and disillusionment among the people, especially the youth and women who have borne the brunt of decades of turmoil.

“We in Bandipora contested the DDC elections as part of PAGD, which was committed to restoration of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, implying thereby the restoration of the erstwhile state flag of Jammu and Kashmir and internal autonomy. PAGD also pledged to seek amnesty for detained youth and political leaders, while advocating for friendly relations and reconciliation on contentious issues with Pakistan,” he recalled and quickly added that “unfortunately, PAGD did not remain united, except in rhetoric.”

He said that each unit – barring NC, Congress, and CPI (M) – eventually fell apart. “The recent Lok Sabha elections were contested by these parties, virtually, not under the PAGD banner”.

He said that despite pressing need for unity on identity issues, political parties remain fragmented, each pursuing individual agendas. “However, I pledge to stand firm on the issues that guarantee our dignity and ensure both individual and collective security.”

Bhat said that political parties and individuals are wedded to individual agendas, despite many desiring to crave for much needed unity on larger issues which no one can ignore at his own peril as a conscientious member of new segregated society.

He further said he has a personal commitment to restoration of issues and problems faced by J&K in general and Bandipora in particular. “It is an unaccomplished agenda which I want to and am contributing to be accomplished,” he said while seeking support from the people of Bandipora for a bigger cause.

The former PDP leader who briefly was affiliated to People's Conference, said post-Lok Sabha polls, he is not associated with any political party.

“I appeal for support as an act of hope to see Bandipora as the most dignified unit of Jammu and Kashmir where we have a dominant and distinguished role to shape J&K as a real paradise for our generations to come. I pray that youth progress, women are empowered and old guards lead to a lovable legacy which have no regrets,” he said appealing Bandiporians to rise in support in his endeavor to be a proud part of an envisioned society,” he said.