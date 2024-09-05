ASSEMBLY POLL 2024: In Valley, several Kashmiri Pandits in fray

Srinagar, Sep 5: On September 18, when the Valley goes to poll in the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandit community will have a lot to look forward to. With several issues on their mind from getting their voice heard to working towards a dignified return to the Valley, the community has a lot on its platter.

In the first phase of the elections, as many as six candidates are contesting the polls with different parties extending them support.

According to community leaders, traditionally it was the Habba Kadal seat in Srinagar where Kashmiri Pandits would contest the polls, given the fact that the constituency has a good number of KP voters. But in these elections, they are moving away from Srinagar to other districts. In the first phase, candidates are contesting in Pulwama and Anantnag districts,

Arun Raina being one among them. After unsuccessfully contesting the recent Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla, Raina is now contesting the Assembly polls on a Nationalist Congress Party seat from Rajpora in Pulwama district.



Talking to The Tribune, he said one of the major issues for which he decided to contest the polls included bringing Kashmir Pandits back to Kashmir. “My work would focus to ensure they are back to their roots,” he said. Unemployment was another major issue he would raise, he said, hopeful that he would get people's support in the upcoming poll. In the 2014 Assembly polls, three Kashmir Pandits from the Habba Kadal seat were among those few KP candidates who contested from Srinagar district. One KP candidate then contested on the BJP ticket from South Kashmir. Two Kashmir Pandits were elected as legislators from the Habbakadal seat in the past.

Sanjay Saraf, a known political face from the pandit community is contesting from two seats this time- Anantnag in south Kashmir and Habba Kadal in Srinagar. Saraf, a leader of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, says the Habba Kadal assembly segment has over 20,000 KP voters.



In the Habba Kadal segment, which is going to polls in the second phase, three candidates have already filed their nomination.



Saraf told sources he wanted to address various issues people are facing in the Valley, including the dignified return of Kashmiri pandits with support of people of Kashmir. “Kashmiri pandits are a part of the society. We need to work towards the dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmir pandits,” he said. He added that the other issues he wants to address include an end to the drug mafia, work in the education sector and to create more employment avenues. Daisy Raina who is also contesting from Rajpora seat of South Kashmir' Pulwama district from the Republican Party of India (Athawale) wants to work for the unemployed youth, drugs and women empowerment.

Raina came to Kashmir five years ago and started working in South Kashmir and was elected as sarpanch. “Because of my work, youth is on my side,” she said. “I am sure that I will win the elections,” she said, confident of a win.



She said she also wanted to work for Kashmiri Pandits. “I want to work towards creating an environment where Kashmiri Pandits can move freely to any place without any fear,” she said.



MK Yogi, a former NC leader is contesting from Shangus Anantnag seat of South Kashmir on Apni Party ticket. Yogi said that no party has done anything spectacular for the Kashmiri Pandit community. “BJP did marketing and sold the pain of Kashmiri Pandits,” he said, adding that the Apni Party would talk to the Kashmiri Pandit and Muslim community to ensure their dignified return back to their homeland.



Ravinder Pandita, a Kashmir Pandit community leader agrees that in the present election, many parties have given mandates to Kashmiri Pandits, as compared to previous elections and some are contesting as Independents as well.



“Candidates from the community want to work for their community and want their voices to be heard,” he said.



He said none of the political parties are clear about the blueprint of rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in their manifestos. “Over the years, most of the parties including BJP have talked about Kashmiri Pandits and have used the Kashmiri Pandit issue for political gains, but nothing has happened on the ground,” he said.