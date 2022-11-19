In a first, laparoscopic vaginal hysterectomy conducted at DH Pulwama

Pulwama, Nov 18: For the very first time, Laparoscopic

Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy (LAVH) was conducted at

district hospital Pulwama.

The procedure was conducted by Dr Lizza (Consultant

Gynaecologist) at District Hospital Pulwama and was

assisted by Dr Shakeel a general surgeon and anesthesia

team lead by Dr M Y Tak, Dr Iffat, Dr Wajahat, Bashir

Ahmad and Mehraj Ahmad (OT technicians).

Dr Lizza said that patient from Rahmoo, Pulwama, who

was about 50 years-old, presented with genital prolapse

and the patient was planned for LAVH (laproscopic

assisted vaginal hysterectomy) which is an operation to

remove the uterus and cervix through the vagina, with the

aid of a small operating telescope called the laparoscope.

“This procedure was first of its kind ever done is a

peripheral hospital,” she said. “

This was the first advanced minimal access surgery done

in district hospital Pulwama and such procedures have

multiple benefits for the patients.”

She added that such procedures have very less recovery

time and the patient is up and above soon as compared to

open procedures.

Notably, Dr Lizza is the one who has started Laparoscopic

procedures and other major surgeries at District hospital

on routine basis so that people are not forced to visit LD

hospital.

Our hospital possesses very advanced equipment and it is

our duty to make use of them for the benefits of patients

so that there will be less burden on already overburdened

LD hospital, Dr Lizza said.