In a first, laparoscopic vaginal hysterectomy conducted at DH Pulwama

Pulwama, Nov 18: For the very first time, Laparoscopic
Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy (LAVH) was conducted at
district hospital Pulwama.
The procedure was conducted by Dr Lizza (Consultant
Gynaecologist) at District Hospital Pulwama and was
assisted by Dr Shakeel a general surgeon and anesthesia
team lead by Dr M Y Tak, Dr Iffat, Dr Wajahat, Bashir
Ahmad and Mehraj Ahmad (OT technicians).
Dr Lizza said that patient from Rahmoo, Pulwama, who
was about 50 years-old, presented with genital prolapse
and the patient was planned for LAVH (laproscopic
assisted vaginal hysterectomy) which is an operation to
remove the uterus and cervix through the vagina, with the
aid of a small operating telescope called the laparoscope.
“This procedure was first of its kind ever done is a
peripheral hospital,” she said. “
This was the first advanced minimal access surgery done
in district hospital Pulwama and such procedures have
multiple benefits for the patients.”
She added that such procedures have very less recovery
time and the patient is up and above soon as compared to
open procedures.
Notably, Dr Lizza is the one who has started Laparoscopic
procedures and other major surgeries at District hospital
on routine basis so that people are not forced to visit LD
hospital.
Our hospital possesses very advanced equipment and it is
our duty to make use of them for the benefits of patients
so that there will be less burden on already overburdened
LD hospital, Dr Lizza said.