3 soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

Kupwara, Nov 18: Three soldiers were killed after they
came under an avalanche in Machil Sector in north
Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday, officials said.
"In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of Army's 56-RR
achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machil area
when they came under an avalanche," a senior police
officer.
He said that all the bodies have been retrieved from spot
while their identification is being ascertained. Defence
sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been
shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they
have been advised to stay cautions while performing
duties in avalanche prone areas.