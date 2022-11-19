3 soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

Kupwara, Nov 18: Three soldiers were killed after they

came under an avalanche in Machil Sector in north

Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday, officials said.

"In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of Army's 56-RR

achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machil area

when they came under an avalanche," a senior police

officer.

He said that all the bodies have been retrieved from spot

while their identification is being ascertained. Defence

sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been

shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they

have been advised to stay cautions while performing

duties in avalanche prone areas.