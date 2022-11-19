3 soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

Kupwara, Nov 18: Three soldiers were killed after they
came under an avalanche in Machil Sector in north
&#39;s Kupwara on Friday, officials said.
&quot;In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of Army&#39;s 56-RR
achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machil area
when they came under an avalanche,&quot; a senior police
officer.
He said that all the bodies have been retrieved from spot
while their identification is being ascertained. Defence
sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been
shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they

have been advised to stay cautions while performing
duties in avalanche prone areas.

