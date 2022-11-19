Govt prohibits Pvt Tuitions by SED teaching faculty

Srinagar, Nov 18: The government Friday announced

prohibition on any activity or assignment including the

private tuitions by teaching faculty of School Education

Department.

We have learned that the Principal Secretary, School

Education Department, Alok Kumar has said, “It has been

observed that some members of teaching faculty of

School Education Department are undertaking coaching

assignments in private institutions and coaching centres

even during school hours in violation of Rule 10 of the

Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct)

Rules, 1971 as well as Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE

Act, 2009.”

Kumar in a circular said that the Rule-10 of the Jammu

and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules,

1971 states, “No Government employee, whether on leave

or active service, shall except with the previous sanction of

the government engage directly or indirectly in any trade

or business or undertake any other employment.”

Provided that a government employee may, without such

sanction, undertake honorary work of a social or charitable

nature of occasional work of a literary, artistic or scientific

character except in organizations or associations with

which a Government employee is expressly debarred from

associating, subject to the condition that his official duties

do not thereby suffer, but he shall not undertake or shall

discontinue such work, if so, directed by the government.

Kumar said that it has also been provided in the Chapter

(IV) Section 28 in the RTE Act. 2009 – Prohibition of

private tuition by teachers that ‘No teacher shall engage

himself or herself in private tuition or private teaching

activity.’

“In spite of these, it has been observed that some

members of teaching faculty of School Education

Department are undertaking coaching assignments in

private institutions and coaching centres even during

school hours in violation of Rule 10 of The Jammu and

Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971

as well as Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE Act, 2009,”

reads the circular.

Kumar said that the High Court in one of the cases has

also issued directions that reads, “That the department of

education (school as well as higher education) is directed

to implement Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules in

letter and spirit and ensure that no member of its teaching

faculty engages in private tuition at private coaching or

tuition centres without previous sanction of the

government.”

“The Zonal Education Officers at the zonal level and Chief

Education Officers at the district level shall be the nodal

officers, who will ensure the implementation of Rule 10 of

the Employees Conduct Rules and the circular or

instructions, if any, issued by the Government to give

effect to Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules,” it

reads.

According to the School Education Department, the court

directions further reads that the government shall do well

to create and provide toll free telephone numbers in each

District where the complaints against the banned activity

of the teaching faculty could be made.

“In supersession of all earlier circulars and instructions

issued on matter, it is impressed upon all the teaching

faculty of School Education Department of Jammu and

Kashmir to strictly adhere to the instructions as provided in

Rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government

Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and Chapter (IV)

Section 28 of RT Act, 2009 and not to indulge in any

private trade or practice or private tuitions,” Kumar

ordered.

He further ordered that no teaching faculty shall undertake

any activity or assignment including teaching in a private

educational institution or coaching centre, unless they

obtain prior sanction from the competent authority. “Any

violation in this regard shall invite disciplinary action

against the delinquent officers or officials as warranted

under rules.”

The Principal Secretary further entrusted the responsibility

of ensuring that no member of the teaching faculty of the

School Education Department violates the circular. The

responsibility has been given to Directors of School

Education of both Jammu and Kashmir regions, all Chief

Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers, Principals of

Higher Secondary Schools and Headmasters of all

government schools.