Shifting Bus Stand to Parimpora: Traders suffer Rs 12,500 cr loss in 5 years; almost 1.5 lakh people rendered jobless

To knock doors of court again, say dubious move
needs to be revoked
Owais Gul
Srinagar, Nov 18 (KNO): After elapsing over five years
since the Batamaloo bus stand was shifted to Parimpora,
the traders here have termed the decision as dubious and
said that the business has suffered a loss of Rs 12,500
crore in the last half a decade.
Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer
(KNO), Abrar Ahmad, President of Batamaloo Traders
Association and Chairman of All Traders and Transport
Joint Coordination Committee, said that as per a
conservative figure, the traders are facing a loss of Rs
2500 crore every year. “The exact figure is very high, but if
we provide a conservative figure, the traders have
suffered a loss of Rs 12,500 crore in the last five years,”
he said.
“Batamaloo is a business hub where 30-35 per cent is
wholesale mandi. There are nearly 12000 shopkeepers in
the market. One can imagine how much the loss traders
are facing due to the dubious decision taken by the
erstwhile government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“One fails to understand what has been achieved in the
past five years. The motives behind the move have not
been achieved. Other than shifting the bus stand to
Pairmpora, everything that was in the plan then—including
road widening, removing street vendors and other things,
has not been achieved so far,” he said.
“It is certainly a dubious move as to why it was necessary
to drag the High Court into the issue,” he said. President
of Batamaloo Traders Association further said that 70-75
per cent jobs have been lost. “A proper survey if
conducted can easily bring facts that 1.5 lakh people have
lost their jobs,” he said.
“What has been achieved, the passengers coming from
South and north Kashmir are being asked to pay double
the bus fare, but are not being dropped at the suitable
place as per their ease. Batamaloo was an apt place and
such a move has landed the people across Kashmir to
suffer,” he said.
He added that the people now have opted to travel in their
personal vehicles, which has increased the rush on the
roads here and thus simultaneously added to their
miseries as well.
“A scientific survey is mandatory for making such a big
decision. However, unfortunately, no stakeholder was
taken on board before taking such a move,” Ahmad said.
Lastly, he said that they have decided to knock on the
doors of court again to seek justice and “we are hopeful
that the bus stand will be shifted to Batamaloo again.” He
also thanked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Sharma
for their personal intervention into the matter. “With their
intervention, we are hopeful that the decision will be
revoked shortly,” he said—(KNO)