Shifting Bus Stand to Parimpora: Traders suffer Rs 12,500 cr loss in 5 years; almost 1.5 lakh people rendered jobless

To knock doors of court again, say dubious move

needs to be revoked

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Nov 18 (KNO): After elapsing over five years

since the Batamaloo bus stand was shifted to Parimpora,

the traders here have termed the decision as dubious and

said that the business has suffered a loss of Rs 12,500

crore in the last half a decade.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO), Abrar Ahmad, President of Batamaloo Traders

Association and Chairman of All Traders and Transport

Joint Coordination Committee, said that as per a

conservative figure, the traders are facing a loss of Rs

2500 crore every year. “The exact figure is very high, but if

we provide a conservative figure, the traders have

suffered a loss of Rs 12,500 crore in the last five years,”

he said.

“Batamaloo is a business hub where 30-35 per cent is

wholesale mandi. There are nearly 12000 shopkeepers in

the market. One can imagine how much the loss traders

are facing due to the dubious decision taken by the

erstwhile government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“One fails to understand what has been achieved in the

past five years. The motives behind the move have not

been achieved. Other than shifting the bus stand to

Pairmpora, everything that was in the plan then—including

road widening, removing street vendors and other things,

has not been achieved so far,” he said.

“It is certainly a dubious move as to why it was necessary

to drag the High Court into the issue,” he said. President

of Batamaloo Traders Association further said that 70-75

per cent jobs have been lost. “A proper survey if

conducted can easily bring facts that 1.5 lakh people have

lost their jobs,” he said.

“What has been achieved, the passengers coming from

South and north Kashmir are being asked to pay double

the bus fare, but are not being dropped at the suitable

place as per their ease. Batamaloo was an apt place and

such a move has landed the people across Kashmir to

suffer,” he said.

He added that the people now have opted to travel in their

personal vehicles, which has increased the rush on the

roads here and thus simultaneously added to their

miseries as well.

“A scientific survey is mandatory for making such a big

decision. However, unfortunately, no stakeholder was

taken on board before taking such a move,” Ahmad said.

Lastly, he said that they have decided to knock on the

doors of court again to seek justice and “we are hopeful

that the bus stand will be shifted to Batamaloo again.” He

also thanked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Sharma

for their personal intervention into the matter. “With their

intervention, we are hopeful that the decision will be

revoked shortly,” he said—(KNO)