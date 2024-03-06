In A First; Jammu’s M A Stadium Set To Get Artificial Wall, Climbers Elated

JAMMU, Mar 6: Finally the wait is over for the climbers, who used to move out of the Jammu and Kashmir for professional training as Maulana Azad Stadium—situated in the heart of the city—is all set to get first of its kind artificial climbing wall by April ending this year.

The climbers as well as the members of the Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir (MAJK) are very much elated on getting the first ever government owned complete wall at the prominent sports venue thereby expressing hope that the facility will give fillip to this adventure sport in the winter capital.

To be certified by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the 15-meter high wall worth Rs 3.90 lakhs will facilitate the disciplines of lead climbing, bouldering, speed climbing besides a practice wall.

Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said, “we are determined to create a world class infrastructure and as a part of this commitment, first ever climbing wall is coming up at M A Stadium on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a group of climbers.”

“The dream of climbers is ultimately transforming into a reality and very soon after its formal inauguration, the climbers will be seen undertaking training sessions on this wall at their home turf,” Gull said.

The Secretary ensured that besides regular training sessions, certified courses will also be conducted under the guidance of experts of national and international repute for the climbers and mountaineers of Jammu and Kashmir.

President, Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Zorawar Singh Jamwal while thanking the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approving and sanctioning the climbing wall at Maulana Azad Stadium without giving a second thought on the request of the association members and players, said, “we welcome this initiative of the administration of providing a special wall at M A Stadium. There is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir and we are sure that after inauguration of the wall, the climbers will further excel at national and international levels to earn laurels to this region.”

“It is not only the climbers but all the athletes will be boosted as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government of India has initiated a special focus on sports and the first ever ‘2022 J&K Sports Policy' is an example to it under which outstanding athletes will also be absorbed into jobs on the basis of their performances in the sports sector,” Jamwal told UNI.

Senior Vice President, Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Khajuria claimed that earlier climbers had to move out of the Jammu and Kashmir for training in other states or in private clubs, which is a costly affair, adding, “but, with this complete artificial wall, our climbers will be able to practice in hometown.”

“The climbing wall will be benefiting our climbers in future in a broader perspective,” said Khajuria.

Moreover, the MAJK official claimed that the biggest advantage of having wall in the heart of Jammu city is that it will attract more enthusiasts, who are keen to pursue the adventure sport, adding, “a thought can also be matured to hold national level competitions in future for more exposure to our climbers.”

Notably, the artificial climbing wall, the work on which started in August 2023 is expected to complete by April ending this year and will be thrown open for the climbers. (Agencies)