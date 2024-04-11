Search
How Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s favourite pregnancy treat helped her with its surprising health benefits

By: Northlines

Star's Pregnancy Craving Revealed: Little Known Benefits of Traditional Indian Sweet

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, was revealed to have a persistent craving for the traditional Indian sweetener jaggery during her pregnancy. According to celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal, the ‘Gully Boy' star would frequently order nolin gud sandesh, a Bengali sweet made with jaggery, from her.

Agarwal highlighted the various benefits offered by jaggery, commonly known as gud, especially for expecting mothers. Unlike refined white sugar, jaggery retains many essential nutrients like iron, magnesium and vitamins lost during processing. These nutrients play a crucial role in supporting the health of both mothers and their developing babies.

Dr. Vinutha G, an expert obstetrician, backed Agarwal's claims. She explained how jaggery's higher iron content helps prevent anemia, a common problem in pregnancy otherwise. Its fiber aids digestion while other minerals supply energy without blood sugar fluctuations. Some traditional beliefs also find jaggery helpful for detoxifying the liver.

However, like any sugar, jaggery is calorie-dense so moderate intake is advised. Pregnant women must ensure the source is clean to avoid contaminants. Most importantly, dietary choices should consider individual needs based on pre-existing conditions under medical guidance.

With Alia Bhatt's jaggery craving revealing its lesser-known perks, experts encourage its inclusion as part of a well-balanced maternal diet for both taste and health benefits. But overall nutrition, not celebrity endorsements, must steer dietary choices during the crucial stage of pregnancy.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

