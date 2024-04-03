Search
Life StyleHow Bollywood Divas like Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia Are Modernizing Classic...
Life Style

How Bollywood Divas like Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia Are Modernizing Classic Saris

By: Northlines

Date:

From fusion styles to contemporary silhouettes, discover innovative ways to wear this iconic Indian garment.

The sari, a timeless symbol of Indian and elegance, has become the perfect canvas for self-expression. By styling this piece of garment with innovative accessories to embracing contemporary silhouettes, several actors are serving impeccable sari goals. These leading ladies are breathing new life into the traditional garment, inspiring us fashion enthusiasts to embrace the sari with a modern twist.

Taapsee Pannu recently shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot dressed in a sari and overcoat combination. “Hope this romance with the saree never ends,” she captioned the post. Styled by Amandeep Kaur, Taapsee adorned a silk sari by Raw Mango teamed with an overcoat by Alexander McQueen and high-waist pants — a seamless blend of desi and modern aesthetics. The Dunki actor accessorised the drape with embellished black pumps from Jimmy Choo, statement silver ear cuffs, and diamond rings. Her center-parted sleek hairdo featuring braids and silver threads completed her look.

Previous article
Despite Tighter Sanctions, India Continues Heavy Flow of Russian Oil Imports
Next article
4 Top-Rated Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Fever That Get Results Naturally
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

The Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk

Northlines Northlines -
Nutmeg has long been used in Ayurveda and traditional...

4 Top-Rated Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Fever That Get Results Naturally

Northlines Northlines -
When fever strikes, relief can seem elusive. But before...

The Amazing Health Benefits of Drinking 8 Glasses of Hot Water Every Day

Northlines Northlines -
According to experts, drinking 8 glasses of hot water...

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal Shares ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Impactful 22-Year Journey And Reception In Conservative India

Northlines Northlines -
Iconic Indian theater veteran Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal breaks down the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Understanding the Rare Genetic Disorder Anderson-Fabry Disease and its Impact on...

Healthy Sabudana Alternatives to Energize your Navratri Fast

The Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk