How Bollywood Divas like Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia Are Modernizing Classic Saris

From fusion styles to contemporary silhouettes, discover innovative ways to wear this iconic Indian garment.

The sari, a timeless symbol of Indian culture and elegance, has become the perfect canvas for self-expression. By styling this piece of garment with innovative accessories to embracing contemporary silhouettes, several Bollywood actors are serving impeccable sari goals. These leading ladies are breathing new life into the traditional garment, inspiring us fashion enthusiasts to embrace the sari with a modern twist.

Taapsee Pannu recently shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot dressed in a sari and overcoat combination. “Hope this romance with the saree never ends,” she captioned the post. Styled by Amandeep Kaur, Taapsee adorned a silk sari by Raw Mango teamed with an overcoat by Alexander McQueen and high-waist pants — a seamless blend of desi and modern aesthetics. The Dunki actor accessorised the drape with embellished black pumps from Jimmy Choo, statement silver ear cuffs, and diamond rings. Her center-parted sleek hairdo featuring braids and silver threads completed her look.